Tibetan exile leader defends Dalai Lama's 'suck my tongue' video

Written by Snehadri Sarkar Apr 14, 2023

Tibetan president in exile comments on the Dalai Lama tongue video

Penpa Tsering, the Sikyong or political leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (government-in-exile), defended the Dalai Lama on Thursday after a video clip of him asking a boy to suck his tongue surfaced. Tsering claimed that the incident demonstrated the spiritual leader's affectionate and innocent side. He also alleged that "pro-Chinese sources" were attempting to tarnish the image of the spiritual leader.

Why does this story matter?

This statement by the leader from Tibet comes after a video of the Dalai Lama kissing a child on the lips and then allegedly asking the boy a question went viral.

The 87-year-old extended his tongue and allegedly invited the child to suck on it during the interaction.

This triggered a massive outrage, resulting in the Dalai Lama releasing an apology.

It was an innocent grandfatherly affectionate: Tsering

As per Tsering, the 87-year-old had been "unfairly labeled with all kinds of names" that hurt the sentiment of his followers. While claiming that the "innocent grandfatherly affectionate demeanor" shown in the footage was misinterpreted, Tsering said that a life of spiritual practice and celibacy had taken the Buddhist spiritual leader "beyond the sensorial pleasures."

Tsering blames pro-Chinese sources for viral video

"Through our investigation, we found that the initial instigators were pro-Chinese sources," news agency PTI quoted Tsering as saying. "It needs no explanation as to who would gain from maligning the image, reputation and legacy of His Holiness the Dalai Lama. Considering the scale and extent of the orchestrated smear campaign, the political angle of this incident cannot be ignored," he added.

Tsering speaks about Buddhist leader's playful 'antics'

Tsering also stated that the Buddhist leader is known worldwide for his playful "antics" like hugging, cuddling, forehead-to-head greetings, and touching a nose, which is actually a "genuine manifestation of his compassion for all human beings, irrespective of their status in society." Furthermore, he asserted that the 87-year-old lives an "unblemished life," practicing non-violence, compassion, and oneness of humanity.

Dalai Lama's official statement after video clip went viral

Amid the outrage over the video, the Dalai Lama sought forgiveness from the child, his family, and friends for all the "hurt" that "his words may have caused." "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras," a statement read. "He regrets the incident," it further added.

Past controversy involving Dalai Lama

Notably, this is not the first time the Dalai Lama landed in a controversy. In 2019, he triggered outrage by claiming that if his successor was a woman, she needed to be "attractive." "If a female Dalai Lama comes﻿, she should be more attractive," he had said during an interview with a British broadcaster. Numerous people labeled his remarks "misogynistic," and he later apologized.