#NewsBytesExplainer: Why Buddhist spiritual leader Dalai Lama apologized

Written by Manzoor-ul-Hassan Apr 10, 2023, 04:00 pm 3 min read

Dalai Lama has apologized after video with boy sparked outcry

The Dalai Lama, the top Buddhist spiritual leader, issued an apology on Monday in response to the controversy that erupted after a video of him kissing a boy went viral. In the statement, he apologized to the boy and his family, with his team claiming that he "often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way." Here we explain the controversy.

First, let's look at Dalai Lama's official statement

Referring to the viral video, the statement said, "His Holiness the Dalai Lama wishes to apologize to the boy and his family, and his many friends across the world, for the hurt his words may have caused." "His Holiness often teases people he meets in an innocent and playful way, even in public and before cameras. He regrets the incident," the statement added.

Understand what the controversial video depicts

The viral video purportedly shows the Dalai Lama kissing a boy on the lips and then asking the child a question. According to some reports, the Buddhist monk extended his tongue and allegedly invited the boy to suck on it during the interaction in which the child was paying his respects. However, the location and date of the event were not immediately known.

Twitter users expressed dismay over Dalai Lama's behavior

Soon after the video went viral, many Twitter users expressed their disapproval of the incident. They described Dalai Lama's behavior as "creepy," disgusting" and "repulsive." @Sanginamby, a Twitter user wrote, "In the past too, he's had to apologize for his sexist comments. But saying-Now suck my tongue to a small boy is disgusting." Another user @NatlyDenise_ wrote, "This is an alarming scene!"

Netizens expressed concern over crowd reaction too

Some netizens also expressed concern about the behavior of others in the video, who can be seen cheering and smiling. According to one user, the lack of outrage from those present during the incident suggests that the Dalai Lama's actions were not viewed as inappropriate.

Dalai Lama had to apologize in past also

Shocingly, this is not the first time the spiritual leader has invited controversies. In 2019, he sparked outrage by saying that if his successor is a woman, she must be "attractive." "If a female Dalai Lama comes, she should be more attractive," he had remarked in an interview with a British broadcaster. Some people called his statements "misogynistic," and he later apologized.

Dalai Lama irked China after naming new Buddhist spiritual leader

Last month, the Dalai Lama reportedly named an eight-year-old United States (US)-born Mongolian boy as the 10th Khalkha Jetsun Dhampa Rinpoché—the third highest rank in Tibetan Buddhism. The ceremony was reportedly held on March 8 in Himachal Pradesh's Dharamshala, where the Buddhist leader lives in exile. This has irked China, which has maintained that it will determine the reincarnation of the current Dalai Lama.