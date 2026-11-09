Greek coast guard recovers 12 bodies, rescues 18 off Crete
World
Greek coast guard teams have recovered the bodies of 12 migrants from a boat sailing off the island of Crete about 15 nautical miles off Crete.
Thankfully, they managed to rescue 18 survivors from the same vessel.
The cause of the tragedy is not clear yet, but it's another reminder of how risky these sea crossings can be.
Northeastern Libya to Crete crossings increasing
Greece has long been a favored gateway to Europe, especially during the big migration wave in 2015-16.
While tighter border controls have slowed arrivals overall, more and more migrants are now attempting the journey from northeastern Libya to Crete.
These recent rescues show just how tough and dangerous this route remains for those hoping for a safer future.