Greta Thunberg joins Saint-Denis students as protests spread nationwide
World
Greta Thunberg showed up in Saint-Denis, France, to support students protesting for better schools.
The movement started over issues like teacher shortages and packed classrooms, and it's now spread across the country.
Students are asking for real changes and more funding to fix things.
Thunberg draws global attention to protests
With Thunberg joining in, the protests have grabbed global attention.
Her presence really drives home how urgent these problems feel for students right now.
As frustration with the government grows, these demonstrations are a clear call for action, and a reminder that students want their voices heard on what happens in their schools.