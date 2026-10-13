Hackers disable fridges at nearly 500 French supermarkets causing spoilage

Turns out the hackers targeted old refrigeration controls from a Danish company called Danfoss: these systems hadn't been updated in a while, making them easy targets.

Now, France's cybersecurity teams are teaming up with other European experts to figure out what went wrong and make sure it doesn't happen again.

As EU food and agriculture commissioner Christophe Hansen put it, "Food security requires more attention at all levels," and he warned that the "exploitation of food" was now a "reality."