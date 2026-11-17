Hakeem Jeffries set to become 1st Black US House speaker
Hakeem Jeffries is about to become the first Black speaker of the US House of Representatives, with a vote set for January 3.
He steps into this historic role after Democrats's better-than-expected midterm results and follows in the footsteps of Nancy Pelosi, who was the first woman speaker.
Democrats face health care and oversight
Jeffries takes over at a time when Democrats are focused on undoing health care cuts, looking into federal overreach and corruption, and facing calls from progressives for changes in U.S.-Israel relations and campaign finance rules.
With their recent boost in Congress, all eyes are on how Jeffries will lead the party through these challenges and toward the 2028 election.