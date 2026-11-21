Hartha power station fire near Basra kills at least 4
A serious fire broke out at the Hartha power station near Basra, leaving at least four people dead and 30 injured.
The blaze forced a complete shutdown of the plant, and officials say the number of casualties could still go up.
Firefighters and emergency teams rushed in to tackle the flames.
Underinvestment makes Iraq power fragile
The fire knocked out about half of the station's electricity output, exposing just how fragile Iraq's energy system is.
Years of underinvestment and poor maintenance have made outages like this all too common, especially when demand spikes during hot summers.