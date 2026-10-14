Harvard lawyers and academics decry 'concerted campaign' targeting Indian institutions
World
A bunch of Harvard lawyers and academics just called out what they see as a "concerted campaign" targeting India's top institutions.
In their statement, they criticized people for using Harvard's name to add weight to political agendas and said they're worried about the Election Commission of India and the Supreme Court being unfairly singled out, especially with all the protests happening around Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar.
Harvard Club of India disavows statements
Just so you know, the Harvard Club of India made it clear it has not issued or endorsed any statements about these protests.
It emphasized that whatever some members say is totally personal, and does not reflect the club or Harvard University itself.