Hawaii: 2 killed as plane crashes into building near airport
A Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan crashed into a vacant building near Honolulu's airport on Monday, killing both crew members on board. The crash took place around 3:05pm during a training flight. The pilot had reported losing control of the aircraft shortly before the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the cause of this tragic accident.
Witness accounts and official response to the crash
Eyewitnesses said they heard "a loud, one big boom," followed by "clouds of smoke." Radio transmissions revealed the pilot's last words as, "We're out of control here." The control tower had advised, "If you can land, if you can level it off, that's fine. Any runway, any place you can do." Nancy Timco, who works nearby, saw the plane fly unusually low past her office window before hearing a loud bang.
Governor of Hawaii consoles fatal crash
Josh Green, governor of Hawaii, said: "Shortly after 3pm this afternoon, HDOT responded to a plane crash into an unoccupied building on Ualena Street." "Jaime's [Green's wife] and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event," he added.
Kamaka Air expresses sorrow over tragic loss
Kamaka Air, which has been in operation since 1993 and offers inter-island air services, confirmed the loss of two crew members. The airline's CEO David Hinderland expressed his sorrow over the incident. He said, "It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family." The building the plane struck was state-owned and due for demolition.