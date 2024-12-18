Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic plane crash in Hawaii resulted in the death of two crew members from Kamaka Air, an inter-island air service provider.

The plane, which was reportedly out of control, crashed into a state-owned building near the airport, causing a loud explosion and smoke.

The incident has left the community in shock, with the Governor of Hawaii and the CEO of Kamaka Air expressing their deep condolences. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The crash took place on Monday around 3:05pm

Hawaii: 2 killed as plane crashes into building near airport

By Snehil Singh 06:29 pm Dec 18, 202406:29 pm

What's the story A Kamaka Air Cessna 208 Caravan crashed into a vacant building near Honolulu's airport on Monday, killing both crew members on board. The crash took place around 3:05pm during a training flight. The pilot had reported losing control of the aircraft shortly before the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is currently investigating the cause of this tragic accident.

Eyewitness reports

Witness accounts and official response to the crash

Eyewitnesses said they heard "a loud, one big boom," followed by "clouds of smoke." Radio transmissions revealed the pilot's last words as, "We're out of control here." The control tower had advised, "If you can land, if you can level it off, that's fine. Any runway, any place you can do." Nancy Timco, who works nearby, saw the plane fly unusually low past her office window before hearing a loud bang.

Official reaction

Governor of Hawaii consoles fatal crash

Josh Green, governor of Hawaii, said: "Shortly after 3pm this afternoon, HDOT responded to a plane crash into an unoccupied building on Ualena Street." "Jaime's [Green's wife] and my hearts go out to the pilot and passenger and their families as well as to all who have experienced this traumatic event," he added.

Company statement

Kamaka Air expresses sorrow over tragic loss

Kamaka Air, which has been in operation since 1993 and offers inter-island air services, confirmed the loss of two crew members. The airline's CEO David Hinderland expressed his sorrow over the incident. He said, "It is with heavy hearts that Kamaka Air confirms the loss of two members of the Kamaka Air family." The building the plane struck was state-owned and due for demolition.