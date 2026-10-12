Hezbollah-linked blast in northern Israel kills 1, injures 24
World
A tragic explosion linked to Hezbollah struck a school group in northern Israel on Monday, killing one person and injuring at least 24 others.
The blast happened during an ORT Ma'alot Yeshiva High School trip between Kibbutz Manara and Kibbutz Yiftah, after a student found what turned out to be a cluster munition.
Authorities investigate, students receive psychological support
Authorities have launched an investigation while asking locals to steer clear of the area and report anything suspicious.
An operations center with social workers and psychologists is now helping students, and a bus was also sent to collect students at the scene who had not been injured.
The Education Ministry is working closely with security teams to support everyone involved and keep rumors in check.