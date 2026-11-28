The Israeli military is now looking into 16 cases tied to these allegations.

Using civilians as human shields is prohibited under international law, and Israel's High Court outlawed a related military procedure in 2005.

People are split on the issue: some say it was for safety, while others said the show was tantamount to treason.

As previously the Israeli military's top international lawyer and now at the Jerusalem-based Israel Democracy Institute think tank Eran Shamir-Borer put it, "There is clear tension between where large portions of the public are and some of the politicians as well as where the law and also IDF operational orders and directives stand."