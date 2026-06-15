PM Modi arrives in Slovakia on historic visit

EU relations

Visit to boost India's ties with EU

The visit is seen as an opportunity for India to strengthen its ties with the European Union through Slovakia. Discussions are likely to focus on boosting economic engagement and industrial partnerships in sectors such as automobile manufacturing, railways, innovation, and technology. Upon his visit, PM Modi wrote on X: "This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."