PM Modi arrives in Slovakia on historic visit
What's the story
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Bratislava, Slovakia, on a historic visit. This is the first time an Indian prime minister has visited the Central European country since its independence in 1993. PM Modi will hold talks with Slovak President Peter Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico. The two-day visit aims to strengthen cooperation between India and Slovakia in trade, technology, and investment.
Diplomatic discussions
PM to hold talks with Slovak leaders
PM Modi is also expected to meet top Slovak business leaders to discuss ways to enhance economic cooperation between the two countries. The visit comes after high-level exchanges between India and Slovakia, including President Droupadi Murmu's state visit in April 2025 and Pellegrini's visit for the AI Impact Summit in February 2026.
EU relations
Visit to boost India's ties with EU
The visit is seen as an opportunity for India to strengthen its ties with the European Union through Slovakia. Discussions are likely to focus on boosting economic engagement and industrial partnerships in sectors such as automobile manufacturing, railways, innovation, and technology. Upon his visit, PM Modi wrote on X: "This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation. Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico."
Twitter Post
PM Modi's post on reaching Slovak capital Bratislava
Reached Bratislava.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 14, 2026
This visit provides an opportunity to deepen India-Slovakia relations and explore new avenues of cooperation.
Looking forward to productive meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Fico.@PellegriniP_@RobertFicoSVK
Tour details
PM's Slovakia visit comes after France engagement
The Prime Minister's arrival in Slovakia comes after his engagements in France, where he held talks with French President Emmanuel Macron and inaugurated the Bharat Innovates event in Nice. After his visit to Slovakia, PM Modi will head to France for the G7 Summit in Evian on June 16-17. He is expected to discuss global economic growth, artificial intelligence, and international cooperation at the summit and hold bilateral meetings on its sidelines.