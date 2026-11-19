Historic Xi-Trump-Putin meeting begins in China
What's the story
The historic trilateral meeting between US President Donald Trump, China's Xi Jinping and Russia's Vladimir Putin has begun in Shenzhen, China. The agenda of the meeting remains unclear but Trump had repeatedly placed nonproliferation near the top of the agenda ahead of the trilateral meeting. China, on the other hand, had said they "will have....in-depth exchange of views on important issues bearing on global peace."
Bilaterals
Trump held bilateral meetings with Putin and Xi
Trump held separate, bilateral meetings with Putin and Xi before the three-way talks.
One of Putin's aides said the meeting went "well," adding, Putin was in an "excellent mood."
The Kremlin said they discussed the Ukraine war.
During his meeting with Xi, Trump thanked him for a lavish welcome and expressed hope that their trilateral with Putin would be successful.
"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia...Ukraine," Trump said. "I'd like to see it ended."
Trump
Trump's opening remarks
In his opening remarks at the meeting, Trump said the "three countries are uniquely positioned to discuss nuclear weapons."
"Too often past leaders avoided talking to leaders they had disagreements with," he added.
"No peace ever forged by declining opportunities," Trump said. "We have great responsibilities to solve problems that affect the entire planet."
Putin
Putin's opening remarks
Meanwhile, Putin said Russia, China, and the US can strengthen global stability if they cooperate constructively.
At the trilateral summit, Putin said the trio should discuss global and regional issues as well as energy security.
Putin also noted that his earlier meeting with Trump focused largely on the Ukraine war at Trump's initiative, TASS reported.
China
Nuclear weapons should be 'comprehensively banned': Xi
Agreeing with Trump on limiting nuclear weapons, Xi said they should be "comprehensively banned and thoroughly destroyed, building a nuclear-free world," reported China's Xinhua news agency.
"Nuclear war cannot be won and must not be fought; every effort must be made to prevent it," he added.
Trump has been pushing for China to join the US and Russia in a new nuclear arms control agreement since becoming president.
After their opening statements, they will have closed-door talks.