Trump held separate, bilateral meetings with Putin and Xi before the three-way talks.

One of Putin's aides said the meeting went "well," adding, Putin was in an "excellent mood."

The Kremlin said they discussed the Ukraine war.

During his meeting with Xi, Trump thanked him for a lavish welcome and expressed hope that their trilateral with Putin would be successful.

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia...Ukraine," Trump said. "I'd like to see it ended."