Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport disrupt WPC Energy Congress attendance

The 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh took an unexpected hit after repeated Houthi attacks targeted Riyadh's international airport on October 10 and 11.

Sadly, 13 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured.

The chaos forced BP to say Meg O'Neill would be unable to attend in person because of travel disruption, putting a spotlight on how security risks can disrupt even the biggest international business events.