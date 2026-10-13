Houthi attacks on Riyadh airport disrupt WPC Energy Congress attendance
The 25th WPC Energy Congress in Riyadh took an unexpected hit after repeated Houthi attacks targeted Riyadh's international airport on October 10 and 11.
Sadly, 13 people lost their lives and more than 300 were injured.
The chaos forced BP to say Meg O'Neill would be unable to attend in person because of travel disruption, putting a spotlight on how security risks can disrupt even the biggest international business events.
Saudi stands by Vision 2030
Even with the violence, Saudi Arabia isn't backing down from hosting the congress or its ambitious Vision 2030 plan to diversify its economy.
Energy leaders from around the world are still gathering to talk about industry challenges.
As Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman put it, "Our gathering here does not mean the risk is gone" and that the kingdom's response to recent developments must be "equally serious."