Houthi-linked media reports Saudi-led strikes west of Sanaa oil facilities

Houthi rebels are not backing down. They have warned of "firm and painful" retaliation if there are any Saudi attacks on Sanaa.

They have also told people to steer clear of Saudi Aramco oil facilities, saying those were legitimate targets for their forces.

All this follows a recent Houthi missile and drone strike on Riyadh's airport that caused heavy casualties, with both sides ramping up threats since the Houthis seized key areas along the Bab el-Mandeb Strait last month.