Houthi official warns US of 'painful response' over Yemen
World
Tensions are rising in Yemen, with a Houthi official warning the US to steer clear of its conflict.
The official said any US move to join the conflict in Yemen would bring a "painful response" after news that Saudi Arabia wants US support against the Houthis.
The ongoing war has already shaken up the region and affected global energy supplies.
IRGC says it fired at supertanker
On the same day, Iran's Revolutionary Guards said they fired at a supertanker in the Strait of Hormuz.
Meanwhile, the UK accused those same Guards of causing a security scare at a British air base used by the US (allegations Iran denies).
All this points to growing tensions and some serious security headaches in that part of the world.