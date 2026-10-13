Houthi rebels claim hit on King Khalid airport, systems questioned

This isn't a one-off: Houthis also claimed to have launched a drone attack on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, southwestern Saudi Arabia, and said it scored a direct hit.

The Saudi-led coalition says the Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh.

The bigger picture: this is part of a long-running conflict that started back in 2015 over Iran's growing influence in Yemen. Despite a UN-brokered 2022 truce, fighting resumed this year, and the Houthis's advanced weapons keep putting pressure on Saudi Arabia.