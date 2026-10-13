Houthi rebels claim hit on King Khalid airport, systems questioned
Yemen's Iran-backed Houthi rebels just fired a ballistic missile at King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, claiming it "accurately hit" the target.
Saudi defenses did manage to intercept another missile aimed at the city, but questions are swirling about why warning systems didn't catch these threats earlier.
Houthis claim Khamis Mushait drone hit
This isn't a one-off: Houthis also claimed to have launched a drone attack on King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait, southwestern Saudi Arabia, and said it scored a direct hit.
The Saudi-led coalition says the Houthis launched a ballistic missile toward Riyadh.
The bigger picture: this is part of a long-running conflict that started back in 2015 over Iran's growing influence in Yemen. Despite a UN-brokered 2022 truce, fighting resumed this year, and the Houthis's advanced weapons keep putting pressure on Saudi Arabia.