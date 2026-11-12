Houthi rebels strike Aden, Yemen's main government-held city again

Yemen's civil war has dragged on since 2014, drawing in countries like Saudi Arabia.

Lately, Saudi Arabia has also been hit by several drone and missile attacks from Yemen, including one that forced Riyadh's international airport to close for two weeks last month and another that damaged a skyscraper in the capital's financial district belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco.

It's a reminder of how this conflict keeps spilling over borders and shaking up the region.