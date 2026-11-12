Houthi rebels strike Aden, Yemen's main government-held city again
On Wednesday, Houthi rebels launched missile and drone strikes on Aden, the main city held by Yemen's government.
Another drone tried to target Yemeni forces downtown but was intercepted.
This comes as fighting ramps up again, after a fragile 2022 truce ended in July, with more than 1,600 people killed and over 300,000 forced to leave their homes.
Yemen attacks forced Riyadh airport closure
Yemen's civil war has dragged on since 2014, drawing in countries like Saudi Arabia.
Lately, Saudi Arabia has also been hit by several drone and missile attacks from Yemen, including one that forced Riyadh's international airport to close for two weeks last month and another that damaged a skyscraper in the capital's financial district belonging to oil giant Saudi Aramco.
It's a reminder of how this conflict keeps spilling over borders and shaking up the region.