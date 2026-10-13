Houthis allege Kamaran Island and Hodeida airstrikes, accuse Saudi Arabia

Things are getting tense in Yemen again. The Houthi rebels say their areas were hit by airstrikes: two on Kamaran Island in the Red Sea and another near Hodeida.

They are pointing fingers at Saudi Arabia for these attacks, though Saudi officials have not commented yet.

Hours after Saudi Arabia sounded air raid sirens in Riyadh and residents heard explosions, the Houthis said they fired a ballistic missile toward King Khalid International Airport and claimed they shot down a Saudi drone.