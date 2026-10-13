Houthis attack King Khalid International Airport, seize over 15,000 km2

Things have gotten tense between Yemen's Houthi forces and Saudi Arabia since early September.

The Houthis have launched a wave of attacks on King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh, leaving at least 18 people dead and around 300 injured.

They have also managed to take control of over 15,000 square kilometers in Yemen, a shift the Sanaa Centre for Strategic Studies is describing as "a decisive phase unlike any that came before," with what is at stake being nothing less than "the future of the Yemeni state, the kind of society Yemenis will live in, and who will decide that future."