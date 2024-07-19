In short Simplifying... In short Wrestling icon Hulk Hogan, known for his energetic performances, expressed his support for Donald Trump at the Republican convention, calling him a "real hero".

In a separate incident, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt in Pennsylvania, marking the most serious attempt on a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan in 1981. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Hulk Hogan makes political convention debut

Hulk Hogan tears shirt at Republican convention, guess what's inside

By Chanshimla Varah 05:27 pm Jul 19, 202405:27 pm

What's the story WWE icon Terry Bollea, better known as Hulk Hogan, made his first appearance at a political convention during the final session of the Republican National Convention on Thursday. Giving a speech riddled with wrestling catchphrases, he roared about the assassination attempt on Donald Trump before tearing off his shirt to reveal "Trump Vance." JD Vance is Trump's pick for vice president.

Dramatic reveal

Hogan reveals Trump-Vance tank top, expresses support for Trump

The wrestling legend initiated his speech with his famed catchphrase, "Well let me tell you something, brother," while a montage of his past Wrestlemania highlights played on the jumbotron. "I didn't come here as Hulk Hogan. But I just want to give you a taste," he stated, before expressing his support for Trump by saying, "I'm here tonight because I want the world to know that Donald Trump is a real hero."

Twitter Post

Watch the video here

Stage exit

Hogan acknowledges 'Trumpamaniacs,' Franklin Graham comments

Before leaving the stage, Hogan acknowledged the "Trumpamaniacs" in the audience. Following his departure, Franklin Graham, president and CEO of the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association, humorously remarked on the difficulty of following such an energetic performance. "I've got the hardest job tonight—I have to follow Hulk Hogan," Graham joked. Trump formally accepted the Republican Party's nomination for president at the convention.

Assassination attempt

Trump escaped an assassination attempt last week

Last week, Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt when 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crook fired multiple shots into the crowd in Pennsylvania while Trump was speaking. The former president managed to escape unharmed, with only a slight injury to his right ear. However, one spectator was killed in the shooting. The incident was the most serious assassination attempt on a president or presidential candidate since Ronald Reagan was shot at by a gunman in 1981, which left him seriously wounded.