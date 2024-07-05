UK Prime Minister concedes defeat in elections

'I am sorry...': PM Sunak concedes defeat in UK polls

What's the story United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Friday conceded defeat in the general elections, with Labour Party crossing the majority mark of 326 in the 650-member House of Commons. "The Labour Party has won this general election, and I've called Sir Keir Starmer to congratulate him on his victory," Sunak said while addressing his supporters in Richmond and Northern Allerton. "I am sorry. I take responsibility for the loss," he added.

'Power will change hands in peaceful manner...': Sunak

During his address, Sunak said, "Today, power will change hands in a peaceful and orderly manner, with goodwill on all sides. That is something that should give us all confidence in our country's stability and future." Notably, Sunak's decision to call the election earlier than necessary, when the Conservatives were trailing Labour by about 20 points in opinion polls, has seemingly backfired.

Worst performance of Conservatives in general polls

Sunak had hoped that the gap would narrow as is typically seen in British elections. However, the deficit persisted throughout what has been considered an unsuccessful campaign, leading to a potential defeat that has been looming for months. The Conservatives have seen their worst performance ever, with some of the party's biggest names losing their parliamentary positions.

Country has got it's future back: Starmer in victory speech

Separately, Labour Party's Sir Keir Starmer—poised to be Britain's next PM—delivered a storming victory speech on Friday morning after the party swept the general elections. In his speech, he declared that the country has got "its future back after 14 years [of a Conservative government]." "Thank you truly...you have changed our country...A mandate like this comes with a great responsibility...Today we start the next chapter...begin the work of change, the mission of national renewal," he added.

Challenges ahead for Starmer

The Labour Party chief continued, "We have to return politics to public service and show out government can be a force for good." With power set to change hands, Starmer faces major challenges, including sluggish economic growth and financial pressures on households stemming from extensive cuts over the past 14 years.