The Labour Party is predicted to secure a historic victory in the UK elections, with an estimated 410 seats, marking their highest win since 1997.

The Conservatives, led by Sunak, are expected to face a significant loss, with only 131 seats, following an unsuccessful campaign.

Labour leader Starmer, after winning his London seat, pledged a "decade of national renewal" and a return to politics as public service.

Labour Party leads in UK elections

UK: Sunak braces for huge loss; trends predict Labour sweep

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:25 am Jul 05, 202409:25 am

What's the story Keir Starmer is poised to become Britain's next prime minister on Friday, with his Labour Party projected to win a large majority in the parliamentary election, according to an exit poll. It forecasts that Rishi Sunak's Conservatives will face historic losses. Early results show a strong lead for the Labour Party with 221 seats, while Sunak's party has secured only 36. A party needs 326 seats in the 650-member House of Commons to win.

Election forecast

Exit polls predict Labour's historic win

According to the official exit poll, the Labour Party is set for a historic win, with an estimated 410 seats, the highest since Tony Blair's landslide victory in 1997. This would give them a projected majority of 170. The Conservatives are expected to slump to their worst performance ever with only 131 seats, potentially leading to some of the party's biggest names losing their parliamentary positions.

Unsuccessful campaign

Sunak's early election call backfires

Sunak's decision to call the election earlier than necessary, when the Conservatives were trailing Labour by about 20 points in opinion polls, has seemingly backfired. He had hoped that the gap would narrow as is typically seen in British elections. However, the deficit persisted throughout what has been considered an unsuccessful campaign, leading to a potential defeat that has been looming for months.

Labour's vision

Starmer promises 'national renewal'

During his campaign, Starmer has pledged "a decade of national renewal" in the wake of post-financial crash austerity measures, Brexit upheaval, and a cost-of-living crisis. If he becomes the PM, Starmer faces significant challenges ahead including sluggish economic growth and financial pressures on households due to extensive cuts over the past 14 years. The final results of this election are expected to be announced by 11:30 am (IST).

Statement

'The change begin...': Starmer after winning London seat

After winning his seat in London, Starmer said, "Tonight, people here and around the country have spoken and they're ready for change, to end the politics of performance, a return to politics as public service." "The change begins right here... You have voted. It is now time for us to deliver," he added.