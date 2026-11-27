IISS finds 14% rise in Russian sabotage in Europe
A fresh report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) says Russian sabotage in Europe jumped 14% this past year.
There has also been double the number of arson and explosives cases, with incidents like a drone attack at a German airport in August showing how serious things are getting.
The report points to other close calls too (like an attempted bombing in Bucharest and a railway attack in Poland), which reveal just how active Russia's intelligence networks have become.
IISS urges frozen assets for Ukraine
Europe has stepped up security around sensitive spots, but IISS warns that these efforts might not be enough.
They are calling for tougher strategies, including setting clear boundaries with Russia and even using some of the $230 billion in frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.
With risks of bigger attacks growing, the report suggests it is time for Europe to rethink how it handles these threats.