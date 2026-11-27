A fresh report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) says Russian sabotage in Europe jumped 14% this past year.

There has also been double the number of arson and explosives cases, with incidents like a drone attack at a German airport in August showing how serious things are getting.

The report points to other close calls too (like an attempted bombing in Bucharest and a railway attack in Poland), which reveal just how active Russia's intelligence networks have become.