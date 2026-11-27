IISS says alleged Russian-led sabotage in Europe roughly doubled
A fresh report from the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) says alleged Russian-led sabotage across Europe has roughly doubled in the past year.
These attacks, using explosives and arson, target railways, airports, and energy networks, making daily life riskier and putting more pressure on European support for Ukraine.
Poland recorded 29 Moscow-linked operations
Germany and Poland have seen over half of these incidents between October 2025 and September 2026.
In Poland alone, there were 29 Moscow-linked operations, including a major railway explosion.
The goal? Disrupt military aid to Ukraine and stir up enough fear to potentially shake Europe's unity.
Even with arrests and diplomatic pushback, Russian intelligence tactics remain a big challenge for European security.