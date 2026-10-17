IMF Bangkok protest: Bailey, Europeans walk out over Russia's involvement
World
At this week's IMF meeting in Bangkok, Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey and several European leaders walked out when Russia's finance minister was about to speak.
Their protest was aimed at Russia's involvement while the war in Ukraine continues, a move German central bank chief Joachim Nagel said nearly half of all delegates took part in the joint departure when Siluanov started speaking.
IMF meeting ends with joint statement
Even with the walkout, the meeting continued and ended with a joint statement.
While Europe voiced concerns about including Russia, the US backed their participation.
The main focus stayed on how global economies are handling ongoing conflicts, especially around trade and energy challenges.