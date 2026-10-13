Incoming White House press secretary Katie Zacharia's Pizzagate posts resurface

Zacharia's deleted posts didn't just target celebrities: they also criticized how the Trump administration handled the Jeffrey Epstein case and voiced worries about Republicans losing big in the 2026 midterms.

She even made unfounded allegations against former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and called for stricter immigration rules.

So far, neither Zacharia nor the White House has addressed her past comments directly, but communications director Steven Cheung says she's qualified for the job despite all the noise.