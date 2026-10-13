Incoming White House press secretary Katie Zacharia's Pizzagate posts resurface
Katie Zacharia is Trump's incoming White House press secretary, but she's already in the spotlight for some old social media posts.
Back in 2022, she shared conspiracy theories like Pizzagate and made baseless claims about Hollywood stars.
The posts have resurfaced thanks to a CNN investigation, putting her under serious scrutiny.
Steven Cheung defends Katie Zacharia
Zacharia's deleted posts didn't just target celebrities: they also criticized how the Trump administration handled the Jeffrey Epstein case and voiced worries about Republicans losing big in the 2026 midterms.
She even made unfounded allegations against former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama and called for stricter immigration rules.
So far, neither Zacharia nor the White House has addressed her past comments directly, but communications director Steven Cheung says she's qualified for the job despite all the noise.