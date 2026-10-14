India and Canada eye Mark Carney as Republic Day guest
Big news for India-Canada ties: Canada's Mark Carney could be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.
India is also discussing a possible visit by Carney in January 2027 (for Republic Day 2027) as chief guest for Republic Day.
This came up in a recent call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney, where they also talked about speeding up a major trade deal and aiming to double their countries' trade by 2030.
India Canada deepen cooperation across sectors
Both leaders are pushing to team up more in finance, defense, technology, and energy, especially with Canadian ministers visiting India in October 2026 to boost these partnerships.
Modi is also set to visit Canada in December 2026 before heading to the G-20 summit, with both sides agreeing to keep the conversation going and work closely on global issues like peace in Ukraine.