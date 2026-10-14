India and Canada eye Mark Carney as Republic Day guest

Big news for India-Canada ties: Canada's Mark Carney could be the chief guest at India's Republic Day celebrations.

India is also discussing a possible visit by Carney in January 2027 (for Republic Day 2027) as chief guest for Republic Day.

This came up in a recent call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Carney, where they also talked about speeding up a major trade deal and aiming to double their countries' trade by 2030.