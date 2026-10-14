India high commissioner says Canada could need 15 million workers

For every $1 billion invested, around 10,000 to 15,000 jobs could be created.

But even with all this demand for workers, Patnaik made it clear there aren't any changes coming to Canada's immigration or visa rules.

If you're interested in working in Canada, you'll still need to check if you qualify under current policies.

A declining working-age population could increase pressure on employers to fill vacancies as investment projects progress.