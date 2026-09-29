India joins US China in WTO dispute over EU CBAM
World
India is teaming up with the US China, and others in a World Trade Organization dispute against the European Union's new Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) on imports.
The E.U. says CBAM helps fight climate change, but countries like India argue it creates unfair trade barriers.
The World Trade Organization has agreed to review these concerns after Russia raised the issue.
India seeks EU verification, carbon trading
CBAM could make it pricier for Indian exports like steel and cement to enter Europe.
To keep up, India is working with the E.U. to get its verification agencies approved and is developing its own carbon trading system.
This whole debate highlights growing tension between richer nations setting climate rules and developing ones trying not to get left behind.