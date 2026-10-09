India says US suspension of tech firms hinders green cards
World
India isn't happy with the US suspending several major technology companies like Infosys, TCS, Wipro, Cognizant, and HCL from the green card (PERM) process.
The Ministry of External Affairs says this move could make it harder for eligible employees to get green cards and feels it goes against what both countries have been working toward together.
US ties suspensions to immigration probes
The US says these suspensions are tied to ongoing federal investigations into possible misuse of immigration rules by several companies, including Capgemini, Microsoft, and Adobe.
India's government is criticizing the US decision and says it does not advance the shared ambitions of the two countries.