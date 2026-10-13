India urges UN to label terrorist acts crimes against humanity
India is urging the United Nations to officially label terrorist acts meeting the requisite threshold as crimes against humanity.
Speaking at the U.N. India's R Mythili, Counsellor (Legal Adviser) at India's Permanent Mission to the United Nations, stressed that countries need to take responsibility for stopping and punishing terrorism through their own laws.
This move is part of India's long-term push to get tougher on terror.
India proposes international agreement on terrorism
India has also proposed a new international agreement to help countries crack down on terrorism without giving up control over their own laws.
Over the last 12 years, India has boosted its anti-terror game, updating laws, improving coordination, and upgrading security forces, which has led to fewer attacks and disrupted terror funding.