Indian airlines suspend Saudi flights until November 30 amid attacks
Indian airlines like Air India, IndiGo, and Akasa Air have pushed their flight suspensions to Saudi cities, including Riyadh, Jeddah, and Dammam, until November 30.
This move comes as regional tensions continue and attacks on Saudi infrastructure make flying risky.
Families reroute flights via Dubai, worried
With direct flights off the table, families are scrambling for alternatives, like Saad, who now has to route their sister's trip home through Dubai.
Many are worried about loved ones still in Saudi Arabia as safety concerns grow.
For now, everyone's just waiting for things to settle so they can finally reunite.