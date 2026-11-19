This move ticks off a key requirement set by India's National Medical Commission, so after passing the PLE, Indian graduates can return home and take the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE).

Kadwin Pillai, director of Pune-based overseas medical education consultant Transworld Educare, called it an "important development for Indian students pursuing medical education in the Philippines."

The clarification on eligibility to appear for the Physician Licensure Examination addresses a significant consideration concerning reciprocal medical registration between the two countries.

But remember: to actually practice in India, you'll still need to clear that FMGE first.