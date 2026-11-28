Indian, Peruvian hurt after car ambushed near Santa Rosa Hill
An Indian man and a Peruvian woman were hurt when masked gunmen ambushed their car near Santa Rosa Hill in Peru on Friday.
The attackers fired over 30 shots at their vehicle while they were heading to the airport, but both victims were reported to be out of danger, with the injured driver receiving treatment at a local clinic.
Police say attack was premeditated robbery
Police say the attack was a premeditated robbery: multiple cars blocked the SUV, rammed it, and thieves made off with bags and suitcases reportedly containing gold jewelry.
Authorities believe the victims were watched before the ambush.
Investigators are now checking surveillance footage and examining discarded phones to track down those responsible.
The incident has raised fresh concerns about safety for travelers on Peruvian highways.