Vietnam: Boat with 32 Indian tourists capsizes, 15 dead
What's the story
A boat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday. Authorities confirmed to the news agency AP that a total of 15 Indian tourists are among the people who have died in the incident. The incident occurred shortly after the vessel departed from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island for An Thoi Port amid rough seas and strong winds.
Embassy response
Indian Embassy confirms incident
The Indian Embassy in Hanoi confirmed the incident and said that local authorities are working to ascertain the exact details. The embassy wrote on X, "In a tragic incident, a boat carrying several Indian tourists has capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam." It added that search and rescue operations by local authorities are ongoing.
Assistance offered
Control rooms set up to assist affected tourists, families
To assist the affected tourists and their families, the Indian mission has established control rooms in Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi. The control room in Ho Chi Minh City can be contacted at three numbers: +84 36 281 7930, +84 91 552 37 14, and +84 33 452 0414. Meanwhile, the control room in Hanoi can be reached at +84 91 308 9165.