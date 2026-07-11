The boat capsized amid rough seas and strong winds

Vietnam: Boat with 32 Indian tourists capsizes, 15 dead

By Snehil Singh 03:47 pm Jul 11, 202603:47 pm

What's the story

A boat carrying 32 Indian tourists and four crew members capsized near Phu Quoc Island in Vietnam on Saturday. Authorities confirmed to the news agency AP that a total of 15 Indian tourists are among the people who have died in the incident. The incident occurred shortly after the vessel departed from Hon May Rut Ngoai Island for An Thoi Port amid rough seas and strong winds.