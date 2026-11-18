International applications to US colleges up 9% amid visa concerns
Thinking about studying in the US You're not alone: international applications to American colleges are up 9% this fall, bouncing back after a few tough years.
Indian students especially made a comeback, with applications rising 17% after last year's drop.
But even with all this interest, tougher visa rules might make actually getting on campus a bit trickier.
US new international enrollments down 15%
Most of the new interest is from Europe and Asia (up 15% and 9%), plus big jumps from Ghana and Pakistan.
Meanwhile, US students aren't applying any more than last year: the numbers stayed flat.
And while top colleges are seeing more international hopefuls, the number of new students in the US from abroad fell by 15% this fall.
So it's competitive out there!