Iran and Qatar hold Tehran mediation talks, US unhappy
Iran and Qatar just met in Tehran to look for a diplomatic way out of the ongoing conflict with the US
With Qatar acting as a go-between, since it has ties to both sides, Iran's deputy foreign minister confirmed they are hoping for some real progress.
Iranian officials sound optimistic about diplomacy, but the US is not happy with what is on the table so far.
US wants Iran's nuclear program dismantled
This all kicked off back in February after US and Israeli attacks on Iran, leading to Iranian strikes against Israel and Gulf states hosting US bases.
The main sticking point is Iran's nuclear program: the US wants it dismantled, but Iran, backed by China and Russia, is not budging.