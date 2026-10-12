Iran denies involvement in suspected RAF Fairford terror plot
World
Iran says it had nothing to do with a suspected terror plot at RAF Fairford, a UK air base used by the US.
This comes after British Prime Minister Andy Burnham claimed the plan was "highly likely" linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard.
Iran's state media pushed back, calling the claims baseless.
Arrestees bailed as Iran offers cooperation
Five British men were arrested near the base but have been released on bail, with no charges filed so far.
Despite the tension, Iran has offered to work with UK authorities on the case.
The investigation is ongoing, and both sides are sticking to their stories while keeping an eye on national security and international ties.