Iran increases Gulf ship attacks to pressure US before midterms
World
Iran is stepping up attacks on ships in the Gulf, hoping to put pressure on the US ahead of its midterm elections.
The idea is to keep global oil prices high and make things tougher for American leaders trying to stabilize energy costs.
According to an Iranian official, this is their way of pushing back against US moves to lower oil prices.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard uses spotter boats
Iran's Revolutionary Guard is now using small boats with spotters in more areas, including the Strait of Hormuz, the Gulf of Oman, and waters near Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, after recent US strikes damaged their radar systems.
These disruptions could mean higher gas prices for Americans and more volatility in global energy markets, which might even sway voters during the upcoming elections.