Iran objects to South Korea Cheonghae expansion near Hormuz Strait
Iran has officially told South Korea it is not happy about Seoul's plan to expand its naval operations near the Strait of Hormuz.
South Korea's Cheonghae unit, which usually handles anti-piracy missions, will now cover a wider area and add a maritime patrol aircraft and mine-clearing support.
South Korea stresses protecting Koreans, trade
Iran's foreign minister shared concerns that South Korea's expanding naval presence could raise tensions in the region.
But his counterpart from Seoul reassured him that the expanded mission is just about keeping South Koreans and trade safe, not picking a fight or joining military action.
The Cheonghae unit will stay focused on protecting vital sea routes for South Koreans, operating independently from other allied forces.