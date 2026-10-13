Iran tightens nuclear security as US sends 3rd carrier group

Iran is stepping up security at its nuclear sites and rallying loyalists, as things get tenser with the US and Gulf countries.

The US is sending a third aircraft carrier strike group and another Marine expeditionary unit to the region, while the Pentagon is weighing sending additional air-defense equipment and munitions to bases in the region, and talks about possible strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities are still happening, even though Trump last week ruled out an attack before the Nov. 3 midterm elections.