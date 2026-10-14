Iran warns it may invade neighbors if US increases strikes
Iran says it might invade nearby countries if the US ramps up attacks after the November 3, 2026, midterm elections.
This comes after President Trump hinted that strikes on Iran could get more intense post-election.
Iranian officials have specifically called out the United Arab Emirates as a possible target, blaming it for providing direct support to US Central Command.
Iran fortifies borders, threatens UAE retaliation
Iran is now boosting its border defenses, with satellite images showing fresh fortifications at key spots like Pickaxe Mountain and Natanz.
Officials say the UAE could face retaliation for supporting US forces.
Plus, Iran's upgraded missiles and drones have been associated with more attacks in the Strait of Hormuz, and Tehran is even threatening regional internet infrastructure, raising worries about a wider conflict in the Gulf.