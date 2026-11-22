Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched missile-and-drone attack on US Bahrain bases
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said it launched a missile-and-drone attack targeting two US military bases in Bahrain, Al-Riffa and Awali, with missiles and drones on Saturday.
The attack also sparked a fire at a civilian industrial facility, but so far, no injuries have been reported.
Bahrain intercepts threats, Iran urges talks
Iran says the strikes were payback for what it calls repeated violations of Iranian airspace.
Bahrain's military condemned the attack but managed to intercept several threats, keeping damage limited.
With recent tanker attacks adding to the tension, Iran's foreign minister is now urging more talks and an end to blockades to help calm things down in the region.