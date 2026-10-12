Iran's Revolutionary Guard reportedly torched 3rd tanker in Hormuz Strait
World
Things are heating up in the Strait of Hormuz.
On Monday, Iran's Revolutionary Guard reportedly set a third supertanker on fire after claiming it ignored warnings and tried to slip away with its navigation system off.
This is the third such attack in just two days, making this vital shipping route even more tense.
Drone hits Petro Dolphin, 2 missing
It's been a rough couple of days for ships in the region. Just yesterday, a drone hit the MT Petro Dolphin at Sohar Anchorage: two out of 11 Indian crew members are still missing, with search teams on it.
On the same day, another tanker, MT Valthera, was struck but thankfully everyone on board was okay.