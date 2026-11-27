Iran's Revolutionary Guard: US F-16 left Iranian airspace after warnings
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims a US F-16 jet turned away after their air defense fired warning shots near Hengam Island in the Strait of Hormuz.
According to Iran, the jet was protecting ships breaking maritime rules and left Iranian airspace once confronted.
Esmaeil Kowsari warns neighbors over Hormuz
Iran's military made it clear they won't tolerate rule-breaking in the busy Strait of Hormuz.
MP Esmaeil Kowsari said Iran has been ready to defend this waterway since 1987, cautioning neighbors not to support anti-Iran actions.
Kowsari said they don't want conflict but are prepared to respond if challenged, recently pointing out the Iranian Army shot down two US drones earlier on Wednesday as tensions keep simmering.