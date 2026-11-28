Iraq's supply rose to 0.82 mbd, nearly double October's 0.42 mbd, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also bumped up their numbers.

Russia still leads as India's top supplier, but Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia now make up about two-thirds of India's imports.

To dodge disruptions from Iran, suppliers are getting creative (using smaller ships that avoid tracking systems before transferring oil to bigger tankers), so your fuel supply stays steady even when things get tense globally.