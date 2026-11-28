Iraq reclaims India's 2nd biggest crude supplier spot November 2026
Iraq has climbed back to being India's second-biggest crude oil supplier as of November 2026, even with Iranian threats making shipping risky in the Strait of Hormuz.
Together, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates accounted for 41% of India's crude imports in November, so despite global tensions, fuel kept flowing.
Iraq supplies 0.82 mbd to India
Iraq's supply rose to 0.82 mbd, nearly double October's 0.42 mbd, while Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates also bumped up their numbers.
Russia still leads as India's top supplier, but Russia, Iraq, and Saudi Arabia now make up about two-thirds of India's imports.
To dodge disruptions from Iran, suppliers are getting creative (using smaller ships that avoid tracking systems before transferring oil to bigger tankers), so your fuel supply stays steady even when things get tense globally.