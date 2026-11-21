IRGC claims downing of US MQ-9 over Strait of Hormuz
Iran's Revolutionary Guard claims it took down a US MQ-9 drone over the Strait of Hormuz on Saturday using its latest air defense technology.
This brings the total number of US MQ-9 drone losses to 58 and highlights just how tense things are getting between Iran and the US.
Mohebbi: IRGC developed 3+ defense systems
The IRGC developed at least three new defense systems; Brigadier General Hossein Mohebbi shared that at least three new systems.
All this comes after earlier attacks and warnings in the area, especially around the crucial Strait of Hormuz, where recent incidents with oil tankers have already put everyone on edge.