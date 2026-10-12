Ishaq Dar urges Taliban to stop TTP attacks into Pakistan
Pakistan's Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has asked Afghanistan's Taliban government to crack down on militants using Afghan territory to launch attacks into Pakistan.
He pointed out that the TTP threatens Pakistan, and warned that the same groups could eventually pose a threat to the Taliban's own rule, especially with cross-border violence on the rise; over 1,100 Afghan civilians have been caught in the crossfire this year, according to the United Nations.
Pakistan urges cooperation, cites militant shelters
Pakistan says Afghanistan is sheltering thousands of militants, including more than 6,000 TTP fighters.
To keep things in check, Pakistan has fenced off almost all of its border and is pushing for better cooperation.
Despite some diplomatic tension, Pakistan says it wants stronger ties, but tackling these security issues is key if it is going to move forward together.