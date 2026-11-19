In 2020, the Pew Research Center estimated there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide.

By 2035, this is expected to increase to 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians.

If current trends continue, by 2070 there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and nearly three billion Christians globally.

Compared to the fertility factor, religious conversions and other changes in religious identity are expected to play a much smaller role, according to PTI.