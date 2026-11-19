Islam projected to overtake Christianity as largest religion by 2035
What's the story
Islam is projected to surpass Christianity as the world's largest religion by 2035, a study by the Pew Research Center has found. The study attributes this shift mainly to higher fertility rates among Muslims. Between 2020 and 2025, Muslim women had an average fertility rate of 3.1 children per woman, compared to 2.5 for Christian women and an average of 1.6 for all other women, Pew senior demographer Conrad Hackett said, according to PTI.
Population estimates
Global population growth and religious projections
In 2020, the Pew Research Center estimated there were 2.27 billion Christians and 2.02 billion Muslims worldwide.
By 2035, this is expected to increase to 2.57 billion Muslims and 2.52 billion Christians.
If current trends continue, by 2070 there will be more than 3.6 billion Muslims and nearly three billion Christians globally.
Compared to the fertility factor, religious conversions and other changes in religious identity are expected to play a much smaller role, according to PTI.
Demographic shift
Decline of Christianity in the US and Canada
The study also predicts that the United States will stop being a Christian-majority country within 40 years, with Christians dropping from 62% of the population to under 50% by 2065.
In Canada, Christians are expected to fall below half of the population by 2030.
This decline is partly attributed to an increase in those with no religious affiliation, who are expected to make up 41% of the US population and outnumber Christians in Canada by 2070.
Population dynamics
Africa's role in global population growth
The global population is expected to grow by 29% between 2020 and 2070, with most of this growth happening in Africa.
Both Muslims and Christians are projected to keep pace with this increase, with the Muslim population growing by an estimated 80%.
The Buddhist population, on the other hand, is expected to decline due to projected population decreases in China, South Korea, and Japan.
Regional shifts
Europe's shrinking population and increasing Muslim demographic
In Europe, the population is projected to shrink by 17% by 2070. The Christian population there is expected to fall from 505 million to 324 million during this period.
Meanwhile, Muslims are expected to increase from 6% to 13% of Europe's population.
By 2070, more than half of the world's Christians are expected to live in sub-Saharan Africa, with Congo projected as home to the largest Christian population globally.
Demographic trends
Implications for Christian-Muslim relations
Pew also estimated that by 2070, Pakistan is expected to have the largest Muslim population, followed by India, Nigeria, and Indonesia.
Alan Cooperman, Pew's director of religion research, clarified that most growth will occur in countries where Muslims and Christians are already majority populations.
"I don't think this is a situation in which the growth of Muslims is coming at the expense of Christians," he said.